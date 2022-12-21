Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is launching Rs700 million second phase of Insaf Rozgar Scheme under which loans up to Rs1,000,000 will be given to youth to start their own business. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that despite all financial challenges, the provincial government was doing all to provide opportunities for the youth of the merged districts with interest free loan. He said that Bank of Khyber would release the details and advertisements soon, adding that the youth could benefit from the opportunity. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that interest-free loan for the youth of the province would help promote entrepreneurship here. The interest-free loans will be provided to low income, unemployed, male and females with terms and condition.