peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have decided to increase the security of all the churches throughout the province, especially in Peshawar, to prevent any untoward incidents on the eve of the Christian community’s annual grand event, Christmas, with only a few days left. In this regard, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Police Station Pishtakhara Hayatabad, Muhammad Umar, and local police officers visited several churches within its jurisdiction and conducted security audits of the premises. He conducted a thorough evaluation of the security coverage in and around the churches and proposed additional security measures to ensure that everyone would be secure over the Christmas season. He said that the district police are making use of every tool at their disposal to protect both the local populace and their houses of worship. The police force’s impartial treatment of its citizens, regardless of their religious affiliation, will aid in fostering interreligious tolerance. Police will make sure to offer foolproof security to Christians and their place of worship on the occasion of their yearly major event, Christmas, he added.