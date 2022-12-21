Share:

ISLAMABAD-Senate Standing Committee on Power Tuesday directed the Privatisation Commission to provide all the bidding details of K-Electric privatization process.

While presiding over the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Saifullah Abro remarked that there is over-invoicing in K-Electric’s power plants and asked NEPRA to provide report in this regard. Abro said that K-Electric has become the headache of the entire country. The federal government is also stakeholder in the KE but the Company does not hold itself accountable. K-Electric considers itself stronger than the government, but it will be held accountable.

The Privatisation Commission should provide us with the full details of the privatisation of K Electric, chairman Committee said. The Privatization Commission officials said that the privatization of K-Electric was done through a competitive process. Saifullah Abro directed Privatization Commission to present all the details including the advertisement for the privatization of KE in the next meeting. Government owns 24.6pc stake in K-Electric, chairman Committee said. The committee will do a full accounting of the government share holding, he added. Committee will not allow any wrongdoing in these shares, Abro said. Tell this to your CEO and your sympathizers in the Power Division and the Senate, Saifullah Abro remarked. K Electric has installed 2,000 MW power generation plants, chairman Committee said and added that Power Division should have been taken into confidence in this regard. However, KE official informed that three officials in K Electric Board are representing government of Pakistan.

CPPA is providing them electricity at Rs 10/unit while K Electric’s own production is Rs 37/unit, chairman Nepra remarked. Power generation on LNG has become very expensive, Tauseef H.Farooqi said. Nepra is telling K Electric to install green power plants instead of imported fuel, he added. Official of the Power Division informed that 1100 MW electricity is being supplied to K Electric on daily basis. Saifullah Abro expressed displeasure over the continuous absence of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) and CEO, K-Electric. The Committee decided to meet and discuss the matter with the chairman Senate.

The Senate body was briefed by K-Electric about the inception, privatisation of K-Electric, and profits made by so far. Imran Qureshi, Chief Regulatory Affairs of K-Electric, apprised the committee that the K-Electric was first established in 1913 and nationalised in 1952. He informed that company was privatised in 2005 and has 3.4 million customers and earned its first profit in 2012. He further added that first FDI made after the privatisation was around $700 million and investment of Rs.474 billion has been made upto FY 2022 in power infrastructure. K-Electric is currently running six power plants naming Korangi Combined Cycle, Korangi Gas Turbine, SITE Gas Turbine, BQPS II, BQPS III, Port Qasim and total capacity of these power plants is around 1870 MW. Senator Saifullah Abro commented that despite producing 1870 MW and getting 1100MW from government of Pakistan, why K-Electric failed to meet the energy requirement of Karachi. He inquired the K-Electric officials about the cost incurred on these power projects and details relating to Power Purchase Agreement of K-Electric with Government of Pakistan. Chairman Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the briefing and directed the officials to provide a comprehensive briefing in the next meeting. Furthermore, the Senate committee was also briefed by Privatization Commission about the privatisation of K-Electric. Officials of Privatization Commission apprised the committee that in 1992 Government of Pakistan approved a strategic plan for the commercialisation and privatisation of power sector. K-Electric was making losses for the last 13 years and the losses for the year 2001,2002 and 2003 were Rs.16.4 billion, rs. 17.7 billion and rs.14.4 billion, they added. They further informed that privatisation process for K-Electric was started in 2001 but the process wasn’t completed because no suitable buyers came forward and the process was again initiated in 2003 and the contract was awarded to consortium led by Hassan Associates with a bid of Rs. 1.65 per share. Senator Saifullah Abro directed the Private Commission to provide all the bidding details relating to financial advisor in the next meeting. Moreover, the matter relating to electricity provided to Balochistan agriculture sector for tube wells was also taken up. Is KE claim of providing electricity to 1434 agricultural tube wells is true, chairman Committee asked.

The committee constituted a sub-committee on the KE claim of providing subsidized electricity to agricultural tube wells in Balochistan. Senator Fida Muhammad has been nominated as the convener of the committee. The Sub-Committee will probe whether K Electric’s agricultural tubewell subsidy amount is correct or not and submit its report within two months’ time. The committee also discussed the matter of public importance raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan with respect to recruitment process followed for the different vacant jobs advertised by PESCO. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan questioned as why the details relating to agreement between PESCO and University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar has been submitted before the committee and why do the recruitment process has been held uo so far. Gul Nabi Sayed, CEO PESCO, informed the committee that appointment letter against 128 posts of Junior Engineers has been issued to the selected candidates. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan inquired the PESCO officials to provide details of candidates, who have scored 80pc marks in written tests but failed to secure a place in final selection. Senator Saifullah Abro directed the PESCO to provide lists of written test result and final recommendation of candidates in the next meeting. The Committee also decided and recommended Power Division to put the process of issued orders & joining on hold unless & until the requisite documents are submitted by Power Division. Regarding a detailed briefing on provincial government development funds (2020-23), the Committee unanimously decided and recommended the CEO, PESCO to meet the rehabilitation requirement from ELR funds. The ELR funds may be utilized accordingly. Senator Saifullah Abro reiterated that why agreement between K-Electric and government of Pakistan has not been renewed since its expiry in 2015 and when will the agreement be renewed. Senator Saifullah Abro directed the ministry to provide correspondence regarding the renewal of agreement between K-Electric and government of Pakistan in the next meeting.