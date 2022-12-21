Share:

LARKANA-One Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Hassan Abro was allegedly injured when he was fired on by the gangsters in the riverine area of Veehar police station in Dokri taluka on Tuesday.

According to police, he was following the footprints of the robbery criminals alongwith a police party by the accused. SHO Abro was rushed to the emergency department of Chandka Medical College Hospital by his colleagues for treatment and further management.

Veehar police on the occasion said that armed robbers deprived Nooruddin Khero and Zulfiqar Khero of Rs1.1 million and fled and they were following their footprints on receipt of the information when the criminals opened fire on seeing them in which SHO Abro was injured.