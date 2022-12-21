Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on December 27 (Tuesday) on account of the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. A notification was also issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the provincial government. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will organise a public meeting on Dec 27 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari would address the gathering. Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, the former prime minister and PPP chairperson was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi. The attack, in which she was martyred with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that resulted in billions of rupees loss to the country.