ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed party MPs to focus on resolving public issues and ensuring completion of ongoing development programmes in their respective areas and counter PTI chief Imran Khan’s narrative against the PDM government. The prime minister was talking to various MNAs who called on him at his chamber at Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday. Those who called on the prime minister were Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar. Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq are also present during the meetings. The prime minister expressed the confidence that no one would be allowed to derail the political and democratic set up in Punjab and all measures are in place to save the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved by PTI chief Imran Khan. “All actions of PDM, while dealing with Punjab would be within constitutional parameters,” remarked the PM. Meanwhile Balochistan Assembly Member Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed political situation in the country, particularly in Balochistan.