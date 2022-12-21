Share:

LONDON - Terry Hall, lead singer of the English 2 tone and ska revival band The Specials, has died. The news of Hall’s passing was shared on the band’s verified social media accounts, who on Facebook wrote that he died “following a brief illness.” The post called Hall “our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced,” going on to say that “his music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.” Hall was reportedly 63 at the time of his death, and is survived by wife Lindy Heymann, a filmmaker, and children Leo and Felix Hall. Originating in 1977 in Coventry, England, the Specials found success in the late ’70s and early ‘80s, with their debut self-titled album. The original lineup of members included Hall, who replaced vocalist Tim Strickland shortly after The Specials’ formation, along with Jerry Dammers, Roddy “Radiation” Byers, Neville Staple, John Bradbury, Dick Cuthell and Rico Rodriguez.