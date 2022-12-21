Share:

KASUR - Three members of a family were killed while11 others suffered inju­ries when their van overturned near Bhoneki Morh, Pattoki due to dense fog on Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue-1122 spokes­person, the van was heading towards Okara from Lahore when it met acci­dent. Resultantly, M Aslam (52), Rani Bibi (50), M Ashraf (60) died on the spot while 11 others sustained criti­cal injuries.

The injured were identified as Nas­reen Bibi (40), M Aslam (40), Abdul Basit (40), Mumtaz (55), Yasir Rizwan (30), Samina Bibi (47), Akram (48), Shahid Ashraf (37), Afzal Faqeer (50), Abdul Razzaq (59) and Ashiq (40).

On information, Rescue and police teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to THQ Hospital, Pattoki.

Meanwhile, at least six persons were reportedly injured after colli­sion between a bus and tractortrolley in Multan on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Qadirpur Rawan, 20 kilometers away from the city. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital. One of them was in critical condition. The Qadirpur Rawan police are investigat­ing the incident.

FOUR KILLED IN DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

Four people were killed while sev­eral sustained injuries in different incidents near Faisalabad on Tues­day. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding motorcycle collided with a parked truck near Al-Shifa Hospital on Jaranwala Road. As a result, mo­torcyclist Aqeel of IslampuraJaran­wala died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a speeding van over­turned on Jaranwala-Syedwala Road near Ali Judgewala Bungalow. Resul­tantly, Bilal, 20, of Jaranwala died on the spot whereas Umar Hayat, Kish­war Hayat, Saad Ullah, Javaid, Abid Ali, Shoaib Bashir, Rabia and Ifraheemre­ceived injuries.

In another accident, a motorcyclist, Abdur Rauf of Umar Garden, was killed when a speeding van hit it near Ro­shanwala Bypass on Sammundri Road.

Separately, Mehboob Ali, 26, M Amir, 25, Salman, 22 and Faizan, 21, received injuries due to gas leakage in a room near Jamia Imdadia Choti Ne­har, Jaranwala who were shifted to a local hospital. The body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was found from Sargodha Road near General Bus Stand.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead over property dispute in Masti Khel area of Sargodha on Tuesday. Police said that M Yameen (48) was work­ing in his fields in Masti Khel area when his cousinsSaleem and Naveed allegedly opened fire at him in a fit of grudge over property dispute. He received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police were looking into the matter.