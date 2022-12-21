Share:

Two persons were killed and 12 others including women were injured in two accidents in various parts of the country on Wednesday, rescuers and police said.

The incidents happened owing to dense fog and speeding.

Two students Shahdab, 17, and Talha, 18, were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a trailer-truck at Takht-i-Bahi market, Mardan. Both were pronounced dead by the paramedics.

In another incident, at least 12 passengers including women and students suffered multiple injuries after a bus collided with a truck in Shujaabad area. The truck driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind. Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Nishtar Hospital, Multan.