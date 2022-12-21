Share:

LAHORE - General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab and Parlia­mentary Leader Syed Hasan Mur­taza said on Tuesday that it would be too early to say who would be the new chief minister of Punjab.

While responding to the questions of media outside the Punjab Assembly Murtaza, however, said that new chief minister will be one whose name will be finalised by former President Asif Ali Zardari after consultation with the coalition partners. While answering to another question, Murtaza while nam­ing anybody said that these people do not understand the constitution. He also said Chaudhry Shujat is with us and claimed that PTI do not have required numbers. He also said if the session does not take place, the next action plan is ready adding that we have plans A, B and C. He further said wait for few days ev­erything will be fine