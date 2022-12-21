LAHORE - General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab and Parliamentary Leader Syed Hasan Murtaza said on Tuesday that it would be too early to say who would be the new chief minister of Punjab.
While responding to the questions of media outside the Punjab Assembly Murtaza, however, said that new chief minister will be one whose name will be finalised by former President Asif Ali Zardari after consultation with the coalition partners. While answering to another question, Murtaza while naming anybody said that these people do not understand the constitution. He also said Chaudhry Shujat is with us and claimed that PTI do not have required numbers. He also said if the session does not take place, the next action plan is ready adding that we have plans A, B and C. He further said wait for few days everything will be fine