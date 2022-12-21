Share:

BAKHMUT-While meeting soldiers in the most hotly contested part of the battlefield Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of a “difficult situation” and said he hoped for more support from the United States.

Zelensky was in the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which has become the epicenter of Russian efforts to take territory.

Zelensky said in a video message while meeting soldiers: “We have a difficult situation — the enemy is increasing its numbers, but our guys are braver. We need more powerful weapons.”

One of the men he met told Zelensky: “The servicemen you have awarded today have written the most beautiful words to our brothers from America. We ask you to pass them on if possible.”

Zelensky responded: “We will convey to the Congress, we will convey to the President of the United States the guys’ gratitude for their support. But it is not enough.”

Zelensky acknowledged that Bakhmut was critical to preventing Russian advances in Donetsk. “The East is holding out because Bakhmut is fighting. This is the fortress of our morale,” he said. “In fierce battles and at the cost of many lives, freedom is being defended here for all of us.”

“Bakhmut defenders deserve our maximum support and our highest gratitude. That’s why I am with them today. They are superhumans.”

Since carrying out a partial mobilization in the fall, Russia has pushed more troops into eastern Ukraine, and continues heavy bombardments of cities and towns like Bakhmut, Mariinka and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. Zelensky also referred to the daily power cuts in most of Ukraine. "It seems to me that Bakhmut heroes should get the same as every person. I wish their children and families to be fine, to be warm and healthy. I would like to wish them to have light, but the situation is so difficult that there is light and then there is no light. The main thing is to have light inside."