LAHORE - Pakistan’s rising star Zohaib Afzal Malik, partnering with Yemen’s Hamood Eyad, though made an impressive entry in the ATF U-14 Tennis Tournament 2022 Circuit 1 in Kathmandu, Nepal and made it to the final of the prestigious event, yet he couldn’t tame the superior Indian duo of Siddharth Jeebu and Vivaan Mirdha, losing it 6-4, 6-4. Zohaib, student of LGS DHA Phase V Lahore, and being sponsored by SA Group, coached by M Khalid and trained by physical trainer M Arshad Javed, is committed to give his best in the ATF U-14 Circuit 2 event in Nepal.