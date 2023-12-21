1 person killed, 6 injured in armed clash in Raja Bazaar  

RAWALPINDI -As many as one person was killed and six others injured after an intense gun battle broke out between two groups over property dispute at Raja Bazaar, informed sources on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Salim Abbasi, hails from Sadiqabad, whereas the identities of injured could not be assertained so far. Police held 22 suspects involved in armed clash and locked them up behind the bars besides seizing weapons from their possession, they said.

According to sources, a group of armed persons, belonging to Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and Malik Arif of Bajur Plaza, were sitting inside Nishat Cinema building to show their possession when another Bajuri group arrived on the scene and attempted the evacuate the building. An intense gun battler broke out between two groups leaving one man dead and two injuring six others. Tension gripped the area and the police and personnel of other LEAs rushed to the scene while suspending search operation in the locality. Traffic was also in at gridlock whereas the people could be seen running here and there in search of refuge. “A few days ago, an inspector of Excise Department visited the place and broken the seal and handed over the possession of Nishat Cinema to Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and Malik Arif group,” said SHO PS City SI Adeel Khan. He added Bajuri group attacked the building to evacuate it and the armed clash left one person dead and six others injured, he said. Police arrested 22 suspects from both groups and further investigation was on, he said.