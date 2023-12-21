Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

18 student showcase their innovative projects at USKT

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  As many as 18 students of 12 universities displayed their innovative and research projects at a show, organised by the Sialkot University, at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), here on Wednesday. Other educational institutions including National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Gujrat also collaborated for organising the event. The IEEE Student Branch at the University of Sialkot (USKT), led by Dr Sabeen Javaid, proudly presented the IEEE PIE 2023, an event that epitomised innovation and academic brilliance. The main event of the IEEE PIE 2023 was the closing ceremony, which was attended by Ms Kanwal Cheema, chief executive officer (CEO) of My Impact Meter, USKT Vice Chancellor Muhammad Rehan Younas and Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023