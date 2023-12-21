ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for over 50 Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the ATC Gujranwala issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 51 PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Omar Ayub, Zubair Niazni, Zartaj Gul, Akram Sahi and others in a case related to attack on Gujranwala cantt on May 9, following the arrest of former prime minister in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued at the police’s request. During today’s hearing, police told the ATC that the accused are nominated in the case and they are hiding to avoid trial.

The court after ordering release of arrest warrants and adjourned further hearing of the case until December 23.