Bank Alfalah launches Digital Payments Sales and Service Centres

LAHORE-Bank Alfalah, one of the leading commercial and digital banks, inaugurated Pakistan’s first Digital Payments Sales and Service Centers- digital payments hubs strategically positioned in the vibrant and bustling Badar Commercial DHA and Disco Bakery Gulshan in Karachi to facilitate and provide convenient access to merchants and small scale businesses for all their payments acceptance and financing needs within the sphere of digital eco-system.

In 2023, Bank Alfalah achieved unprecedented digital banking success, winning the Best Digital Banking award at the coveted Pakistan Banking Awards for the second consecutive year for its significant performance, as nearly 80% of counter transactions and 99% of eligible account opening this year are through the Bank’s paperless digital channels

In its extensive network spanning over 984 branches and launching ‘Pakistan’s First Digital Lifestyle Branch’ in 2023, Bank Alfalah is now introducing an innovative digital payments sales and service center targeting merchants and small-scale businesses. The center will handle automated daily fund withdrawals and deposits of customers and be the nexus in the area with over 200 merchants, facilitating them with services such as self-service digital merchant onboarding for digital payment acceptance, payment card issuance, instant cash/cheque management and meeting working-capital needs.

The center located at Badar Commercial DHA was inaugurated by the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Inayat Hussain and other notables along with the senior management of Bank Alfalah, including Atif Bajwa, the President and CEO, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head, Digital Banking Group and Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head, Retail Banking.

The Digital Payments Sales and Service Center will facilitate banking for merchants and small scale businesses with integration on the Alfa Business Merchant App.