Biharis not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship at any cost, says Nusrat Mirza  

KARACHI - Repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh known as ‘Biharis’ is the obligation under two-nation theory, the basic principle that led the creation of Pakistan. These views were expressed by Nusrat Mirza, Chairman Rabita Forum International while addressing an event for promotion of a documentary film on statelessness of about half million stranded Pakistanis living in camps for the past 52 years. The event was jointly organized by Asian Union Forum and a private channel here at the Scouts Auditorium. Nusrat Mirza said that the Biharis had sacrificed twice for Pakistan—once at the time of separation when they migrated from different parts of India to East Pakistan and once at the time Dhaka fall. “The Biharis living in camps in Bangladesh still consider themselves Pakistanis and are not ready to accept Bangladeshi citizenship at any cost,” he added. Nusrat Mirza was of the view that he along with others tried their best to ensure repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from Bangladesh. He said that political parties used Biharis for their political gain but did not take practical steps for the repatriation. Mumtaz Ansari said that those Biharis who had been repatriated to Pakistan in the past were still facing hardships in acquiring their national identity cards. He said that Citizenship Act had made all Biharis ‘immigrants’ as they were not being issued NICs. He suggested that a slight amendment in the Act could resolve the issue.