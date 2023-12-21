Thursday, December 21, 2023
Blinken underscores US' commitment to ‘independent Palestinian state’ in call with European counterparts

Anadolu
2:52 PM | December 21, 2023
International

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored Washington’s commitment to “an independent Palestinian state” in a telephone conversation Wednesday with his French, German and UK counterparts.

Blinken “stressed the importance of urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, the imperative of minimizing civilian casualties, and the need to prevent the conflict’s further escalation,” in the call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, according to spokesman Matthew Miller.

“The Secretary also condemned attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea and urged cooperation among all partners to uphold maritime security,” he added.

They also discussed assistance and support for Ukraine in 2024 as the Russian war continues, said Miller.

