Thursday, December 21, 2023
Blue Origin returns to space after year-long hiatus

News Desk
December 21, 2023
WASHINGTON-Blue Origin launched its first rocket in more than a year on Tuesday, reviving the US company’s fortunes with a successful return to space following an uncrewed crash in 2022. 
Though mission NS-24 carried a payload of science experiments, not people, it paves the way for Jeff Bezos’ aerospace enterprise to resume taking wealthy thrill-seekers to the final frontier. The New Shepard suborbital rocket blasted off from the pad at Launch Site One, near Van Horn, Texas, at 10:42 am (1642 GMT). After separating from the booster, the gumdrop-shaped capsule attained a peak altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) above sea level, well above the internationally recognized boundary of space known as the Karman line, which is 62 miles high. The booster then successfully landed vertically on the launchpad, against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra Diablo mountains, followed a few minutes later by the capsule floating to the desert floor on three giant parachutes.

