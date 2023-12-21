Caretaker energy minister once again defends illegal practices of Discos

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Minister for Energy Mohammad Ali has once again come forward to defend the illegal practices of the power distribution companies (Discos) which had resulted in the overbilling and turned down a Nepra report saying that the regulator has committed mistakes in the report.

He said wrong data was used by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in overbilling report, saying that 10 million customers were not overcharged as pointed out by the regulator’s inquiry report, and instead argued that only 0.2 million consumers were overcharged.”We have our own point of view and the Nepra has its own,” he said. It is worth noting that in Nepra inquiry chief executive officers (CEOs) of power distribution companies (Discos) had admitted that customers were overcharged in the months of July and August. Moreover, the power regulator had used the data of power distribution companies that revealed that 10 million consumers were overcharged through illegal procedure.

On the other hand, the caretaker minister is of the view that “Only 0.2 million customers have been affected by overbilling,” energy minister said, adding that an independent committee was working on this issue and would submit its report in a week time.

Regarding the massive increase in tariff, the minister said that faulty agreements by past governments had led to increase in electricity prices.

Earlier, speaking at 3rd International Hydropower Conference, Caretaker Minister for Power Mohammad Ali said that enhancing share of RE and hydropower in energy max was the government’s top priority as it was the only way to reduce the power tariff besides provision of affordable energy to the people. Currently, the share of hydel and RE in total energy mix stood at 31 per cent, he said, adding that the government has embarked on an ambitious plan to enhance it to 61 per cent by 2030, he said.

He said Pakistan has tremendous potential for wind, solar and hydropower. We could alone generate around 64,000 megawatt (MW) from hydel and only tapped 11,000MW so far.

He said work on 4200MW Dasu hydropower project, 800MW Mohmand Dam and 4500 MW Diamer Basha Dam was being carried out. However, financing was a big issue for such mega projects, he added.

The minister said Pakistan has 175 billion tons of Thar coal reserves which could generate electricity for decades.

On energy conservation side, the minister said that some 3000-4000 MW could be save only through energy efficient fans across the country. Earlier, Managing Director Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Dr Shahjan Mirza said hydropower projects were equally beneficial for environment and economy. He said that PPIB has commissioned four projects having 1100MW capacity so far. However, he said it was not an easy task to attract private investor for hydropower projects as it required huge financing and long time-period for completion. He said the government has also set target of 60 per cent of RE and hydel share by 2030 and it would attract around $100 billion investment.

Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Mohammad Naeem, while speaking on the occasion, said that RE could turn the future of the country. RW was not only important for the industry and consumers but also for climate and economy of the country, he said.

He said Pakistan has huge hydro energy potential at north and RE particularly wind and solar at south. He said PEDO was playing its role to develop small hydropower projects in remote and far flung areas of KP. Some micro hydro projects have already been supplying power supply to the nearby localities at very cheap rate, he added. He said more nine such projects having 750MW capacity were in pipeline.

He stressed the need to focus more on RE projects besides removing hurdles in its way to ensure affordable electricity to the consumers and industries. CEO International Hydropower Association (IHA) Eddie Rich in his video message highlighted the importance and future aspect of hydropower energy.