Childhood Under Siege

The revelation that India topped the list for the highest number of child abuse images and films uploaded on social media last year raises serious concerns about the extent of this heinous crime. According to a report from EUROPOL, 5.67 million films and images of child sexual acts were uploaded from India in 2022, highlighting a crisis that demands immediate attention. Equally troubling is the fact that Islamic countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia, ranked among the top five contributors to this disturbing content, underscoring the global nature of the issue.

The rise in the use of encrypted communication online has complicated law enforcement’s efforts to track and apprehend offenders. The scale of the problem is evident in the millions of obscene images reported by social media platforms. In 2022, Facebook and Instagram reported 21.17 million and 0.55 million obscene images or content to national authorities, emphasising the urgent need for collaborative and innovative solutions. Offenders are becoming more adept at covering their digital tracks, making it increasingly challenging for law enforcement officials to keep up. The use of encrypted communication exacerbates the difficulty, especially as the pandemic has driven a surge in online activity, resulting in a flood of abuse images and videos. Policymakers are pushing for stricter regulations and increased law enforcement powers to combat child sexual abuse material. Meta Platforms reported finding and reporting 26 million images on Facebook and Instagram in 2022. Snapchat and TikTok also contributed by filing over 550,000 and nearly 290,000 reports, respectively, to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The urgency of the matter cannot be overstated. The European Commission has ordered Meta to explain its efforts to combat the spread of illegal sexual images under the Digital Services Act. International collaboration is crucial in tackling crimes carried out behind closed doors but disseminated online globally. Europol’s creation of a database in 2016, housing 85 million unique photos and videos of children, showcases the potential for collective efforts to combat the heinous crime.

As politicians across the world draft laws to dig up more illegal content and extend law enforcement’s powers, it is evident that a united front is necessary. The fight against online child abuse demands a comprehensive and collaborative approach that combines regulatory measures, technological advancements, and global cooperation.