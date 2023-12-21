China committed to support Pakistan in safeguarding core interests: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the Peo­ple’s Republic of China to Pakistan, has said that some forces deliberately spread disinformation on BRI & CPEC and reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its core interests.

The Ambassador expressed these views while addressing 8th CPEC Me­dia Forum, jointly organised by Paki­stan-China Institute, in collaboration with China Economic Net and Embas­sy of People’s Republic of China. CPEC Media Forum vows to counter disinfor­mation collectively. During the forum, Senator Mushahid Hussain formally unveiled the report titled “Perception of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan” which demonstrat­ed that 93.5% of Pakistanis had a posi­tive view of CPEC. The report encapsu­lates factual information pertaining to the perspectives of the Pakistani popu­lace concerning CPEC.

In his address Ambassador Jiang Zai­dong highlighted the consistent pro­gress of China’s economy and its nota­ble advancements in innovation.

He reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its core interests. Furthermore, Ambas­sador Zaidong conveyed his personal visit to Gwadar, where he inaugurated a desalination plant aimed at benefit­ing the local population. “I drink a glass of water from the desalination plant, it was very tasty and I told Premier Kakar, that it is the taste of our friendship,” he said. Beside Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital was also inaugurated in Gwa­dar, he said. The forum was also virtu­ally telecast in Beijing and University of Gwadar. Additionally, he announced the forthcoming provision of 10,000 solar units to Gwadar, contributing to sustainable development in the region.

In his keynote speech, Murtaza Sol­angi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, emphasised the trans­formative impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the auspicious year of 2023. He appreciat­ed the vital role of the media in shap­ing public perceptions of CPEC, urging objective reporting to counter propa­ganda and ensure accurate dissemina­tion of information. Solangi highlight­ed CPEC’s role in addressing Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges, generating jobs, and significantly contributing to economic growth. He emphasised the need for accurate journalism to coun­ter the fake news and called for unity in recognising CPEC as a ‘transforma­tive force that has reshaped the nation and provided hope for a brighter, more prosperous Pakistan’.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and the Pakistan-China Insti­tute, characterised the Belt & Road In­itiative (BRI) as the paramount devel­opmental and diplomatic initiative of the 21st century. Drawing attention to the substantial investment made by China, exceeding $1 trillion, across 3000 BRI projects globally, which has positively impacted over 40 mil­lion people by lifting them from pov­erty, Senator Mushahid expressed op­timism by asserting that the ‘best of CPEC is yet to come as CPEC is back on track now’ with focus Gwadar Port de­velopment, ML1 Railway project, re­vival of Special Economic Zones and major developments on Agriculture. Notably, Senator Mushahid drew an interesting comparison between the narratives & approaches of China and the United States, highlighting China’s commitment to modernisation in con­trast to the US emphasis on militarisa­tion, marked by an expenditure of over $6.5 trillion in the so-called war on terror. Emphasising China’s redirec­tion of funds toward green develop­ment with a monumental $100 billion investment, he juxtaposed this with the US administration seeking military aid, totalling $104 billion for wars in Ukraine and Occupied Palestine. Sen­ator Mushahid underscored China’s pursuit of building bridges compared to the US construction of barriers, af­firming that China is aligned on the right side of history with a geo-eco­nomic vision of connectivity via com­merce and culture. He said both China and Pakistan stand fully with each oth­er in solidarity with each other’s core interests.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Am­bassador to China, reiterated Paki­stan’s steadfast commitment to the high-quality development of the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during his address. He emphasised Pa­kistan’s readiness to strengthen co­operation with China and highlighted the enduring diplomatic and economic ties, focusing on people-to-people con­nectivity.

Cui Jun, President China Economic Net, read the congratulatory communi­cation from Vice Minister of Foreign Af­fairs of China, Sun Weidong, pertaining to the eighth China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum. Empha­sising the enduring nature of the bilat­eral relationship, he underscored that Pakistan and China stand as all-weath­er strategic partners, and the success­ful conclusion of a decade of CPEC serves as a testament to the profound friendship between the two nations.

Pakistani prominent journalist Ha­mid Mir, Zheng Qingdong, President and Editor-in-chief of Economic Daily, Wu Xu, Executive Secretary of the Chi­na Journalists Association, Yu Xiaokui, Deputy Director, International Depart­ment, Guangming Daily, Du Jianing, Di­rector of China Media Group Islamabad Studio, also addressed the forum

During the forum, 8 prominent jour­nalists were also awarded ‘5th CPEC Communication Award’. They included Imran Khalid, freelance journalist; Na­sir Jamal, Bureau Chief of Dawn News­paper; Yasir Habib Khan, freelance journalist; Usman Mujib Shami, Execu­tive Director of Daily Pakistan; Zia-ul-Amin, journalist at APP Urdu; Tanveer Hashmi, Fawad Yousafzai, Staff Report­er at The Nation, Senior Reporter Dai­ly Jang, and Muhammad Zamir Assadi, Editor INP.