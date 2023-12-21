China committed to support Pakistan in safeguarding core interests: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, has said that some forces deliberately spread disinformation on BRI & CPEC and reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its core interests.
The Ambassador expressed these views while addressing 8th CPEC Media Forum, jointly organised by Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with China Economic Net and Embassy of People’s Republic of China. CPEC Media Forum vows to counter disinformation collectively. During the forum, Senator Mushahid Hussain formally unveiled the report titled “Perception of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan” which demonstrated that 93.5% of Pakistanis had a positive view of CPEC. The report encapsulates factual information pertaining to the perspectives of the Pakistani populace concerning CPEC.
In his address Ambassador Jiang Zaidong highlighted the consistent progress of China’s economy and its notable advancements in innovation.
He reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its core interests. Furthermore, Ambassador Zaidong conveyed his personal visit to Gwadar, where he inaugurated a desalination plant aimed at benefiting the local population. “I drink a glass of water from the desalination plant, it was very tasty and I told Premier Kakar, that it is the taste of our friendship,” he said. Beside Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital was also inaugurated in Gwadar, he said. The forum was also virtually telecast in Beijing and University of Gwadar. Additionally, he announced the forthcoming provision of 10,000 solar units to Gwadar, contributing to sustainable development in the region.
In his keynote speech, Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, emphasised the transformative impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the auspicious year of 2023. He appreciated the vital role of the media in shaping public perceptions of CPEC, urging objective reporting to counter propaganda and ensure accurate dissemination of information. Solangi highlighted CPEC’s role in addressing Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges, generating jobs, and significantly contributing to economic growth. He emphasised the need for accurate journalism to counter the fake news and called for unity in recognising CPEC as a ‘transformative force that has reshaped the nation and provided hope for a brighter, more prosperous Pakistan’.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and the Pakistan-China Institute, characterised the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) as the paramount developmental and diplomatic initiative of the 21st century. Drawing attention to the substantial investment made by China, exceeding $1 trillion, across 3000 BRI projects globally, which has positively impacted over 40 million people by lifting them from poverty, Senator Mushahid expressed optimism by asserting that the ‘best of CPEC is yet to come as CPEC is back on track now’ with focus Gwadar Port development, ML1 Railway project, revival of Special Economic Zones and major developments on Agriculture. Notably, Senator Mushahid drew an interesting comparison between the narratives & approaches of China and the United States, highlighting China’s commitment to modernisation in contrast to the US emphasis on militarisation, marked by an expenditure of over $6.5 trillion in the so-called war on terror. Emphasising China’s redirection of funds toward green development with a monumental $100 billion investment, he juxtaposed this with the US administration seeking military aid, totalling $104 billion for wars in Ukraine and Occupied Palestine. Senator Mushahid underscored China’s pursuit of building bridges compared to the US construction of barriers, affirming that China is aligned on the right side of history with a geo-economic vision of connectivity via commerce and culture. He said both China and Pakistan stand fully with each other in solidarity with each other’s core interests.
Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during his address. He emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with China and highlighted the enduring diplomatic and economic ties, focusing on people-to-people connectivity.
Cui Jun, President China Economic Net, read the congratulatory communication from Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Sun Weidong, pertaining to the eighth China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum. Emphasising the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship, he underscored that Pakistan and China stand as all-weather strategic partners, and the successful conclusion of a decade of CPEC serves as a testament to the profound friendship between the two nations.
Pakistani prominent journalist Hamid Mir, Zheng Qingdong, President and Editor-in-chief of Economic Daily, Wu Xu, Executive Secretary of the China Journalists Association, Yu Xiaokui, Deputy Director, International Department, Guangming Daily, Du Jianing, Director of China Media Group Islamabad Studio, also addressed the forum
During the forum, 8 prominent journalists were also awarded ‘5th CPEC Communication Award’. They included Imran Khalid, freelance journalist; Nasir Jamal, Bureau Chief of Dawn Newspaper; Yasir Habib Khan, freelance journalist; Usman Mujib Shami, Executive Director of Daily Pakistan; Zia-ul-Amin, journalist at APP Urdu; Tanveer Hashmi, Fawad Yousafzai, Staff Reporter at The Nation, Senior Reporter Daily Jang, and Muhammad Zamir Assadi, Editor INP.