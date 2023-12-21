CJCSC Shamshad Mirza calls on Jordanian king

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain and discussed multiple areas of interest. According to the ISPR, during the meeting, both dignitaries discussed various areas of interest including, bilateral politico-diplomatic and military cooperation and prevailing regional security situation. The Jordanian King conferred the medal ‘Order of the Star of Jordan’ to Chairman JCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in recognition of his meritorious services. The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) and Brigadier General Muhammad Hyasat, Commander of the Royal Jordan Air Force, according to the ISPR.