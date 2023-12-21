CJCSC Shamshad Mirza calls on Jordanian king

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sa­hir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hus­sain and discussed multiple ar­eas of interest. According to the ISPR, during the meeting, both dignitaries discussed various areas of interest including, bi­lateral politico-diplomatic and military cooperation and pre­vailing regional security situ­ation. The Jordanian King con­ferred the medal ‘Order of the Star of Jordan’ to Chair­man JCSC General Sahir Sham­shad Mirza in recognition of his meritorious services. The CJCSC also held separate meet­ings with Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) and Briga­dier General Muhammad Hya­sat, Commander of the Royal Jordan Air Force, according to the ISPR.