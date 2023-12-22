Climate change aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

LAHORE - Climate changes coupled with other factors are aggravating the issue of agricultural diseases and pests attack. Hence, the entomologists must pace up their efforts to overcome this issue for ensuring healthy crop and increase in the productivity. This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while addressing the annual function of the Department of Entomology UAF here on Wednesday. He said that the agriculture sector is facing multifaceted challenges in the present era for which it is important to adopt modern techniques in addition to transferring agricultural recommendations among the farmers. He lauded the Department of Entomology for playing an active role in this regard and hoped that they would continue their efforts to achieve food security. He said that in the Department of Entomology, two modern laboratories are being established with the cooperation of China, while the residual laboratory is also being set up. Lauding the cultural and art performance presented by the students in the annual event, he said that extracurricular activities are organized on regular basis to sharpen the abilities of the students. Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the Department of Entomology is making all possible efforts to fight agricultural challenges. He said that the dream of poverty alleviation cannot be fulfilled without development of agriculture sector by transforming it on most modern scientific lines.