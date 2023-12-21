CTD conducts search operation against illegal foreigners in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation against illegal residing foreigners at Tarnol police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Tarnol police stations jurisdiction by CTD and local police teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search and combing operation 86 houses, 22 motorcycles, 05 vehicles and 164 individuals were thoroughly checked. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 33 outlaws including eight professional baggers and bike lifter from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered stolen motorbikes, drugs and weapons from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Usama involved in bike lifting activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession. Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Ehtisham Shah and Abid involved in drug peddling and recovered 5,740 gram heroin from their possession. The Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Azeem and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Abid Hussain and Hamid Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 340 gram hashish from their possession. The Khanna police team arrested three accused including a lady namely Babar Raza, Muhammad Irfan and Mazloma Bibi and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 1860 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Junaid Ali and Hamad Khalil and recovered nine bottles of wine from their possession. The Kirpa police team arrested four accused namely Muhammad Naeem, Waseem, Amjad Ali and Muhammad Ayaz and recovered 515 gram hashish, 146 gram heroin , one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Zahid Iqbal and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession, while the police team arrested an accused namely Essa Khan involved in illegally selling petrol. Furthermore, the Humak police team arrested four accused namely Essa Khan, Qasrab Abbas, Muhammad Azam and Nazakat and recovered one 44 bore gun, one dagger and 1726 gram heroin from their possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused namely Adil Waqar and Amir Malik and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Guldad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Waris and recovered one wine bottle from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested eight professional baggers. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.