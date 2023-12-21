Decked Christmas tree becomes centerpiece of festive joy

ISLAMABAD-With only a few days left in the commencement of the celebrations of the grand festival of Christmas, the Christian community in the federal capital like other parts of the country has started decorating the Christmas tree which is the centrepiece of the festive joy.

The Christmas tree is the main symbol of the Christmas celebrations to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus and creates more attraction to the occasion of Christmas with its colourful decorative look.

The members of the Christian community have started decorating the evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial, as a tradition associated with the celebration of Christmas.

The tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star are often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

“I have started the ornamentation of my Christmas tree before the time and I am excited because all my friends are visiting my home to see the colourful tree,” said Asiya Yusuf, a youngster.

She said, “Decorating Christmas tree is the main hallmark of this festival. Our festival remains incomplete without bringing this tree.”

Amir Masih, who is a father of four-kids, “My kids are always more enthusiastic towards decorating Christmas Tree before the start of the festival so that they have pictures of the decked tree on their social media platforms to get likes.”

He said that Christmas is the time to share happiness with each other and pray for our country’s progress and prosperity.

The festival of Christmas also brings good business to the sweet sellers, gift shops as well as the sellers of ornaments for Christmas tree.

Talking to APP, Ali Nawaz, a decorative items seller said that people mostly use colourful candles and electric lights (fairy lights) to decorate their small-sized trees as these are easily available here while many people also decorate outdoor trees with lights and some other ornaments.

He said the festival would also give us the opportunity to sell these ornaments and earn good business.

In various cultures, the Christmas tree is traditionally brought into the home and decorated with Christmas lights (originally candles), ornaments, garlands, tinsel, and candy canes during the days around Christmas.

The earliest accounts of decorating an evergreen tree at Christmas were recorded in Livonia (roughly modern territory of Estonia and Latvia) in 15th century. The Christian community is finalizing its preparations for celebrating the Christmas festival with more enthusiasm and renewed spirit, feeling the echo of church bells that announce the birth of Jesus.

Christmas is the occasion when all young and old take a keen interest in decorating Christmas trees and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrate the occasion by distributing gifts among children, singing hymns and prayers, and arranging family gatherings.

The festival will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake-cutting ceremonies in small communities.

The joyous occasion will fill the atmosphere with colours, symbols and traditions of Christmas that mainly include Christmas Tree, Santa Claus, Carols and Christmas gifts.