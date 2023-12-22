Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesday

LAHORE - Twenty-four more dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday. The latest Health Department data showed a total of 15,102 confirmed dengue cases across Punjab this year. Lahore was leading the unfortunate tally with 6,976 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,654 cases, Gujranwala with 1,590, Multan 1,453 and Faisalabad with 914 cases. Lahore, with an additional 10 cases, continues to grapple with the fever, Gujranwala with five and Multan with six new cases. Meanwhile, Kasur, Gujrat and Rahimyar Khan reported one case of dengue each in last 24 hours. Currently, 17 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with eight of them in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with the Health Department teams that are working to combat this outbreak.