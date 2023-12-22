District admin starts anti-encroachment operation in city

LAHORE - The district administration has started a comprehensive antiencroachment operation in the provincial capital following the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab. On the first day of the operation, 282 encroachers were arrested, 565 sheds and makeshifts structures were demolished, 190 restaurants and shops were sealed and six truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to MCL junkyard. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Wednesday that the operation was carried out at Yateem Khana Road, Multan Road, Ferozpur Road, Thokar Niaz Bagh, Allama Iqbal Town, Dharampura, Canal Road, Ravi zone and other areas. Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments were also taking part in the anti-encroachment operation. Rafia Haider said that as per instructions given by the CM Punjab, the operation against encroachment will continue. The operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads. No leniency will be shown towards those involved in encroachments, she warned. She appealed to the public to report encroachment if reoccur in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.