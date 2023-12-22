Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Doctors’ strike: LHC summons secretary specialized healthcare

Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab and secretary Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to appear in person in connection with a petition challenging strike by young doctors in hospitals. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Zeeshan. An additional advocate general Punjab submitted a report on behalf of the secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab, during the proceedings, and stated that a doctor in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi was suspended on strike issue by giving a notice, leading to young doctors’ renewed strike. He further apprised that earlier strike had concluded and now they had given a call for strike again, while replying to a court query about action taken against the striking doctors so far. At this, the court expressed serious dissatisfaction and summoned secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab to appear in person to brief about the action taken against the striking doctors. The court also summoned secretary PMDC while adjourning further hearing for a week.

UN Security Council again postpones vote on Gaza humanitarian aid

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023