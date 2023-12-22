Doctors’ strike: LHC summons secretary specialized healthcare

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab and secretary Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to appear in person in connection with a petition challenging strike by young doctors in hospitals. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Zeeshan. An additional advocate general Punjab submitted a report on behalf of the secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab, during the proceedings, and stated that a doctor in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi was suspended on strike issue by giving a notice, leading to young doctors’ renewed strike. He further apprised that earlier strike had concluded and now they had given a call for strike again, while replying to a court query about action taken against the striking doctors so far. At this, the court expressed serious dissatisfaction and summoned secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab to appear in person to brief about the action taken against the striking doctors. The court also summoned secretary PMDC while adjourning further hearing for a week.