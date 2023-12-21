Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Elections 2024: Nomination papers filing continues for second day

Elections 2024: Nomination papers filing continues for second day
Web Desk
1:18 PM | December 21, 2023
National

The process of receiving and filing nomination papers for February 8, 2024 general elections continued for second day on Thursday.

The process will continue on December 22 (tomorrow).

It may be recalled that People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and PTI founder received nomination papers on Wednesday.

There were reports that at some places the PTI candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in compliance with the Supreme Court order, on late Friday night issued the election schedule for the upcoming Feb 8 general election.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1703134791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023