Thursday, December 21, 2023
Fawad remanded to NAB in road project case

Fawad remanded to NAB in road project case
Ali Hamza
December 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir yesterday granted 10-day physical remand of former feder­al minister and defected member of PTI Fawad Chaudhry to NAB. During hearing of the case, NAB had prayed for 14-day physical remand of Fawad for interrogation to complete the inquiry against him. Fawad is facing allegations of influencing and putting pressure as federal minister on the offi­cers of the Provincial Highway Department, Pun­jab for the initiation of Dualization of Lillah In­terchange via Pind Dadan Khan to Jehlum against the facts and preparation of PC-1 on exaggerated quantity and cost. 

Moreover, NAB has alleged that Fawad Chaudhry received illegal gratification from one of the local contractors, under the garb of the false promise of allotment of contract of the said project to him. 

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry along with the wife of Fawad Chaudry, Saima Chaudhry, was present in the court. Prosecutor Irfan Boola and Sohail Arif were representing NAB. Fawad Chaudhry has been placed at Central Prison, Adyala, Rawalpindi since November 8th, 2023 in different cases. 

During the case hearing, Fawad Chaudhry in­formed the allegations against him of not coop­erating with the investigation team were wrong. He further added that he has not been told about the monetary allegations against him in this case. Fawad Chaudhry said PC-1 was approved by Chair­man FWO. Officers of NESPAK and CNW who built the road are also not accused in the case as well.

