Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FDA seals 7 illegal housing societies

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The offices of seven illegal housing societies were sealed, here on Wednesday. An enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during inspection of legal status, sealed the offices of housing societies and forward challan against developers to the relevant court. The societies which faced action included Fatima Garden, Saroya City, Madina Valley, Umar Street, Grand City, Gulistan Bahoo, Additional locality of Chak No 219-RB. The boundary wall and other structure were demolished by the teams.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023