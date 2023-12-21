Thursday, December 21, 2023
Finance Minister inaugurates Export-Import Bank in Islamabad

Web Desk
8:28 PM | December 21, 2023
Business

Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar inaugurated Export-Import Bank of Pakistan in Islamabad today marking a significant stride towards fortifying external trade and enhancing economic growth in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, she said EXIM’s operationalization is a major milestone and it will augment the banking and trade finance landscape in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister highlighted the global impact of EXIM and said these institutions disbursed a staggering 2.5 trillion dollars in trade finance last year.

Detailing the diverse portfolio of products offered by EXIMs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar emphasized the significance of export credit loans, which provide competitive-rate financing to exporters.

She also highlighted EXIM’s potential to enhance Pakistani exporters’ competitiveness globally through provisions like lending, credit insurance, and guarantee services.

