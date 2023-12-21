Thursday, December 21, 2023
Food System Dashboard to help improve nutrition, health outcomes: DG SFA

December 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, Wednesday, said that Food System Dashboard will help identifying challenges of food security and finding out ways to improve nutrition, health and environmental outcomes. He was addressing a workshop held here to discuss matters relating to creation of the first food system dashboard in the country.
The workshop was jointly organized by Gain Pakistan, Food and Agriculture Organization, Columbia Climate School and Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Agha Fakhar Hussain said that the dashboard encompasses the entire food system by collecting data from multiple sources. It enables relevant stakeholders to compare the results of their food systems, identify challenges, and devise interventions for improving nutrition, health and environmental outcomes, he added.  Food Systems Dashboard (FSD) is the first initiative for collecting country-level data from all components of the food system and provide in-depth analysis and guidance on result oriented utilization of the data, he stated. 
Agha Fakhr said that malnutrition and food insecurity were major challenges encountered by less developed countries and establishing a relevant dashboard can be of great help to policy makers. The DG also highlighted various measures taken by Sindh Food Authority to deal with the issues and informed that such steps have yielded positive results.

