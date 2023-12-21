Gold rates decline by Rs.500 to Rs 218,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 218,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 218,500 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 428 to Rs 186,900 from Rs 187,328 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 171,325 from Rs 171,718, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,055 from $.2,060, the Association reported.