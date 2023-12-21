Govt hands over MD SML charge to Mubashar Anwar

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has handed over the charge of Managing Director Saindak Metal Limited to Dr Hafiz Mubashar Anwar on adhoc basis, it is learnt re­liably here.

Following the concurrence of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan, the Petroleum Division has assigned the additional charge of the MD Saindak Metal Limit­ed to Director General (LG), Petroleum Division, offi­cial documents seen by The Nation reveals.

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to convey the concurrence/approval of Election Com­mission of Pakistan to assigning Additional Charge to the post of Managing Director, Saindak Metals Limit­ed (SML) to Dr Hafiz Mubashar Anwar, Director Gen­eral (LG), Petroleum Division for a period of 90 days,” said a communication sent by the Petroleum Division to Company Secretary of Saindak Metal Limited.

The Saindak Metals Limited (SML) was asked to share compliance report with the division for onward submission to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is worth to note that earlier this month, the care­taker government had removed Raziq Sanjarani, brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, as Manag­ing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Saindak Metals Limited Balochistan. The notification of Raziq Sanja­rani removal was issued in pursuance of the Caretak­er Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s approval.

The Petroleum Division justifying that the remov­al of Raziq Sanjrani, Managing Director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML), was done in accordance with the prevailing laws and service rules of the compa­ny. “The Islamabad High Court vide its judgment dat­ed 06.10.2023 in WP No 2479/2023 instructed the Prime Minister’s Office, Petroleum Division, Account­ant General of Pakistan and SECP, to analyse the of matter appointment of incumbent Managing Direc­tor, SML. In pursuance thereof, appointment of Man­aging Director was legally examined by Ministries/Divisions,” it said.