Haval HEV – The Pioneer is here to stay!

A strategic alliance between GWM (Great Wall Motor) and SEWL (SAZGAR Engineering Works Limited) last year resulted in the inception of HAVAL in our market. This monumental agreement brought the Chinese SUV leader to Pakistan, and continues to impress to this day.

The most coveted and sought after vehicle in HAVAL’s SUV lineup is the H6 HEV (Pakistan’s first ever locally assembled hybrid SUV), which was launched in the country in November 2022. The vehicle is power-packed with loads of state of the art features and continues its status as the market leader till date.

DGM Marketing for Haval/SAZGAR, Mr. Abuzer Butt, further added: "We are getting incredible response from customers; to witness each customer becoming a devoted ambassador for our brand is the best marketing triumph any brand can ever dream of!”

The HAVAL H6 HEV has been around for a while now, but now we are finally seeing other players enter the hybrid domain (namely Hyundai with Santa Fe and the more recently launched Corolla Cross courtesy of Toyota). However, both new entrants have been unable to challenge the H6 HEV’s strong market position. This can be elaborated with this brief comparison with Corolla Cross as follows:

In the first week of December 2023, HAVAL also launched their first ever TVC. The quality of this film is literally breathtaking – and it has a very unconventional approach as well! This is definitely something that the brand must be commended for and it also serves as a testament to the reliability and commitment of the brand for its consumer base.

The advert highlights the vehicle emerging from a dramatic lightning storm into the real world – symbolizing the harmony of its raw electric power and hybrid capabilities with the sleek and elegant exterior.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think!