Her vote matters

Women’s electoral legacy and outcomes have evolved significantly over time. Historically, women fought for suffrage and the right to vote, achieving milestones in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The women’s suffrage movement, advocating for women’s right to vote, was a pivotal force in achieving gender equality. New Zealand, in 1893, became the first self-governing country to grant women voting rights, setting the stage for global changes.
The transformative impact of women’s participation in elections is evident today, with women influencing electoral outcomes as voters and candidates. Despite progress, gender disparities persist in political representation. Efforts to promote gender equality in politics include initiatives supporting women’s candidacy, policies enhancing inclusivity, and advocacy for equal opportunities in political spheres worldwide.
SABTAIN HYDER,
Larkana.