Her vote matters

December 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Women’s electoral legacy and outcomes have evolved sig­nificantly over time. Historical­ly, women fought for suffrage and the right to vote, achieving mile­stones in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The women’s suf­frage movement, advocating for women’s right to vote, was a pivot­al force in achieving gender equal­ity. New Zealand, in 1893, became the first self-governing country to grant women voting rights, setting the stage for global changes.

The transformative impact of women’s participation in elec­tions is evident today, with wom­en influencing electoral outcomes as voters and candidates. Despite progress, gender disparities per­sist in political representation. Ef­forts to promote gender equality in politics include initiatives sup­porting women’s candidacy, poli­cies enhancing inclusivity, and ad­vocacy for equal opportunities in political spheres worldwide.

SABTAIN HYDER,

Larkana.

