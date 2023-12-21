Thursday, December 21, 2023
HESCO captures over 371 connections involved in electricity theft, 5 arrested

APP
December 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during its ongoing operation against electricity thieves, conducted raids in different areas of the HESCO region and identified over 371 connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours.
HESCO authorities submitted letters to various police stations for registration of FIRs against 315 consumers involved in power stolen, however, police have registered 56 FIRs in different areas.
The HESCO spokesperson informed on Wednesday that out of the captured connections, 13 were commercial, 10 were agricultural, one industrial and the rest of the 347 connections were residential, during this drive five accused have also been apprehended, and all identified connections were disconnected. The HESCO authorities issued detection bills of about 1,79,000 units, amounting to 4.48 million rupees. 
He said during this ongoing operation, a total recovery of over 9,238.84 million rupees has been made, 159 individuals including three HESCO employees were arrested and one employee had been dismissed from service, while 37 others were suspended, he added.

APP

