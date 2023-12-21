Hospital havoc

Government hospitals, sad­ly, stand as some of the dirti­est places in our country. The lack of cleanliness, medicines, medical staff, and proper equipment cre­ates dire conditions for those who rely on these facilities, particularly the less privileged. These individu­als deserve adequate treatment and care, which is currently lacking.

Hospital officials often claim a shortage of funds from the govern­ment, but the reality is that govern­ment hospitals do receive funds. However, widespread embezzle­ment and fraud within these institu­tions lead to a significant misuse of allocated funds. Instead of being in­vested in hospitals for the benefit of patients, a substantial portion of the money ends up in the pockets of cor­rupt officials, showcasing the ram­pant corruption in our country.

It is crucial for the authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and establish measures to ensure proper utilisation of funds for the improvement of healthcare servic­es in government hospitals.

MUHAMMAD MAAZ ZAHID,

Karachi.