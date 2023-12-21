Hospital havoc

Government hospitals, sadly, stand as some of the dirtiest places in our country. The lack of cleanliness, medicines, medical staff, and proper equipment creates dire conditions for those who rely on these facilities, particularly the less privileged. These individuals deserve adequate treatment and care, which is currently lacking.
Hospital officials often claim a shortage of funds from the government, but the reality is that government hospitals do receive funds. However, widespread embezzlement and fraud within these institutions lead to a significant misuse of allocated funds. Instead of being invested in hospitals for the benefit of patients, a substantial portion of the money ends up in the pockets of corrupt officials, showcasing the rampant corruption in our country.
It is crucial for the authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and establish measures to ensure proper utilisation of funds for the improvement of healthcare services in government hospitals.
MUHAMMAD MAAZ ZAHID,
Karachi.