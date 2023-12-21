Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hospital havoc

December 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Government hospitals, sad­ly, stand as some of the dirti­est places in our country. The lack of cleanliness, medicines, medical staff, and proper equipment cre­ates dire conditions for those who rely on these facilities, particularly the less privileged. These individu­als deserve adequate treatment and care, which is currently lacking.

Hospital officials often claim a shortage of funds from the govern­ment, but the reality is that govern­ment hospitals do receive funds. However, widespread embezzle­ment and fraud within these institu­tions lead to a significant misuse of allocated funds. Instead of being in­vested in hospitals for the benefit of patients, a substantial portion of the money ends up in the pockets of cor­rupt officials, showcasing the ram­pant corruption in our country.

It is crucial for the authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and establish measures to ensure proper utilisation of funds for the improvement of healthcare servic­es in government hospitals.

Babar Azam returns to the top of ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings

MUHAMMAD MAAZ ZAHID,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023