House Job training starts in CMC Hospital from January 10  

LARKANA - The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has on Wednesday invited applications from the Graduates of Chandka Medical College (CMC)/ Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU) Larkana Batch-46) session 2023-24, Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana. The House Job training will be started on January 10, 2024. The application forms will be issued from December 20, 2023. He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office up to December 29, 2023, positively.

Interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital with the form fee of Rs50. He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on January 06, 2024, at 10.00 am, in the Conference Room of the Chandka Medical College (CMC) and House Job will start on January 10, 2024.

The candidates who fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for the House job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.