IHC informed ISI can’t trace source of audio leaks

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday said that the Inter-Ser­vices Intelligence (ISI) in its report submitted before it has apprised that it cannot trace the source of the au­dio leaks. A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Babar Sattar conduct­ed hearing of the petitions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nis­ar’s son Mian Najam-us-Saqib and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi regarding their au­dio conversation leaks.

During the hearing, Attorney Gen­eral for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Us­man Awan submitted a report pre­pared by the Prime Minister’s Office saying that the PMO is clear that the ISI, FIA, and IB are not allowed to re­cord any conversations.

The IHC judge asked that why the ISI filed the report through the Min­istry of Defence. At this, the AGP re­plied that the intelligence agency should have filed the report through the Prime Minister Office. He added that according to the ISI report, the investigation could proceed only af­ter taking assistance from social me­dia platforms. Awan informed the bench that the FIA was given duty to determine who had recorded the call and it is approaching telecom compa­nies under the court’s directives. He pointed out that the agency would re­quire access to relevant internet pro­tocol addresses for this purpose.

He maintained that if any agen­cy is recording conversations, then it is doing so illegally. He said that the ISI had stressed that obtain­ing reports from social media plat­forms was crucial for advancing the investigation. At this juncture, Jus­tice Sattar noted that the PMO re­port mentioned the ISI as saying that the latter could not trace the source from where the audio was leaked.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Au­thority (PEMRA) lawyer said that the private audio leaks could not be broadcast by TV channels. The bench asked what action the PEMRA was taking on the matter.

The PEMRA’s counsel answered that TV channels would not air this kind of audio and they have sent the matter to the Council of Complaints which will decide it.

Justice Babar asked whether the PEMRA was effectively functioning as a regulator. He further asked if the authority had issued urgent instruc­tions to the TV channels. He added that so, you are saying that you can­not take immediate action and the matter will go to the Council of Com­plaints. Advocate Latif Khosa said that not once but for the entire day the TV channels continued to broad­cast the audio. He said it was a de­rogatory treatment. The IHC bench observed that on the one hand, there was freedom of information and on the other hand, there was the matter of privacy, and how it could be bal­anced. He said that it was the respon­sibility of the state to ensure both.

Counsel Aitzaz Ahsan said that there should be self-regularization, but here even the Constitution was not being implemented. He cited the delay in polls as an example.

The court, quoting a news report, asked from the AGP to check if IB was given the authority to record calls. The AGP replied that he would look into it and apprise the court. The IHC bench directed the Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority (PTA) to submit a detailed report at the next hearing. It further said that if the government did not come up with the required in­formation then the court would ap­point national and international ami­ci curiae for the purpose.