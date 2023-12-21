IHC sends notice to FIA on in-camera cipher case trial

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday is­sued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a petition of former prime minister Im­ran Khan’s petition challenging the in-camera pro­ceedings of the cipher trial at Adiala jail.

A single bench of IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Au­rangzeb conducted hearing of Imran in his petition challenging his de-novo trial in jail and subsequent developments, including the framing of charges and a gag order on the media. After issuing the no­tices, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till December 28 for further proceedings. The PTI founder chairman challenged his indictment in cipher case and the entire proceedings by the spe­cial court established under the Official Secrets Act. It was December 12 when the special court in­dicted the former prime minister in the diplomatic cable case. In his petition, he stated, “The learned trial court, while deciding the matter discussed in the petition, did not look into the true perspective of the facts and law which makes the impugned or­der and proceedings since 23/11/23 illegitimate/not-maintainable in the eye of law and liable to be set aside for the proper dispensation of justice.”