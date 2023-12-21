Inclusive Politics

Preparations for elections are in full swing in the country. Different political parties contesting elections have started finalising the names of candidates for different constituencies. It is noteworthy that political parties are increasingly nominating women candidates, especially Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat-Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) Sindh. ANP has brought up the names of six women candidates who will contest elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In Sindh, JUI-F has forwarded the names of over 50 women candidates.

This is a very healthy trend where women are coming forward and are being given an opportunity to be a part of the political process. Just recently, we have seen a reduction in the gender gap among registered voters across the country. When a considerable population of the country is female, it only makes good sense to have their representation and that too at parity with men. More women in decision-making roles means the decisions would be more effective and inclusive. ANP and JUI-F are setting a good example that other political parties should also follow.

Both ANP and JUI-F’s initiatives signal a positive shift towards gender inclusivity in Pakistani politics, reinforcing the notion that women’s involvement is crucial for a comprehensive and representative political landscape. As more parties embrace the idea of women candidates, Pakistan moves closer to fostering an environment where women can contribute meaningfully to decision-making processes and policy formulation. This positive trend in politics also necessitates the question of whether this participation will be only a matter of optics or whether Pakistan’s political parties are ready to demonstrate in every way possible that gender inclusivity is more than just a sympathy-winning agenda.

Gender equality and inclusivity have long been sought. Just like all other aspects of social and political life, direct participation in politics and presence at the policy tables is as much Pakistan’s need as is the need of the world. Women’s rise and inclusion in politics must also be accompanied by safe spaces where policy formulation can benefit from alternate perspectives. Women candidates to contest elections is the first right step towards that goal. Gradually, women will be able to establish their agency in politics and state-level decisions will ultimately be more representative of the aspirations of all people