Indus Motor Company hosts 7th Journalist Summit at Bhurban

ISLAMABAD-Indus Motor Company (IMC) recently hosted the 7th Journalist Summit at Bhurban, where esteemed journalists from the automotive industry congregated to witness the unveiling of the remarkable Corolla Cross. Gracing the occasion was Chief Engineer Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Yasushi Ueda. This highly anticipated event showcased Toyota’s revolutionary philosophy, exemplified by the Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and reiterated IMC’s commitment to delivering sustainable transportation to customers nationwide.

Highlighting the exceptional features Corolla Cross and the success of Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA), Ueda remarked, “TNGA is the backbone of the Corolla Cross, contributing to its enhanced platform and modern styling, which enables a comfortable and luxurious driving experience.”

“Equipped with a 1.8L Hybrid Electric Engine, Multi Drive Modes including EV, ECO, and Power, 7 SRS Airbags, Blind Spot Monitor, Clearance Sonars, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 9-inch Floating Display, and Bi-Beam LED Headlamps, the Corolla Cross ensures that our customers experience unrivaled comfort, convenience, and safety,” he further added.

During the summit, Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer of Indus Motor Company, embarked on an enthusiastic discourse, emphasizing the pivotal aspects that make the Corolla Cross a game-changer in the automotive landscape of Pakistan.

A key highlight of the discussions centered around the remarkable advantages offered by the Corolla Cross HEV. Jamali highlighted.

, “The Corolla Cross boasts superior fuel economy, providing customers with up to 50% more fuel efficiency. This not only translates into significant savings but also contributes to reducing our dependency on imported fuel by approximately 50%.” (data taken from other countries with similar conditions).



Addressing the pressing need for environmental sustainability, Jamali emphasized the Corolla Cross’s role in curbing emissions, stating, “With a 35% reduction in emissions, the Corolla Cross exemplifies Toyota’s commitment to a greener future for Pakistan. We are delighted to offer a hybrid electric option that significantly contributes to a cleaner environment.”

Furthermore, Jamali shed light on Pakistan’s current energy landscape and the challenges in introducing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), explaining, “Pakistan heavily relies on non-renewable energy sources, hindering the immediate adoption of BEVs. However, our HEV technology presents a practical and efficient solution, providing low maintenance costs, reliable batteries, and excellent resale value to our customers.”

Regarding the legacy of the Corolla brand, Jamali stated, “Since its first introduction in 1966, the Corolla has carved a remarkable niche for itself. In Pakistan, the Corolla has become a beloved household name since its arrival in 1993. Today, the brand value of Corolla is as strong as the name Toyota itself. It is a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering love for the Corolla that we have consistently been the number one country in the Asia Region for Corolla sales, securing this position for 13 out of the past 17 years.”

The Corolla Cross, a captivating blend of modernity and luxury, encapsulates the essence of the Corolla brand. Jamali described it as “a strong contender in today’s market, offering powerful acceleration, superior fuel economy, and a sense of satisfaction and pride with every purchase.”

Corolla Cross is launched at an introductory price range of PKR 9,399,000 for Mid-Level category and PKR 9,849,000 for its high-end category.

As the summit concluded, Jamali expressed his gratitude to the attending journalists for their unwavering support and trust. He said, “The success of the Corolla Cross and our continued growth would not be possible without the invaluable support of the auto community. We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge vehicles that redefine the boundaries of innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction.”