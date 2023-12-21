IWMB successfully rings 188 Parakeets to protect bird population

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in collaboration with the Psittacula Breeders Association of Pakistan on Wednesday organized the second phase of “Protecting Parakeets in the Wild” here at its Dino Park office near Maghazar Zoo and ringed some 188 birds to maintain track record of the bird species in captivities. Under the Parakeet Ringing Process, individually, twenty-seven enthusiasts successfully completed the process of registration where as a thirty six rings were issued, a news release said.

However, seven breeders were also done with their registration. A total number of one hundred eighty eight ring were issued for Alexandrine Parakeets. During the registration process thirty four registration forms were received and two hundred twenty four rings were issued to date. The implementation of the certificates was done for the year 2023, and for the renewal of certificates for the year 2024, the required fee was must to be submitted. It is important to note that the payment of the fee is mandatory not only for certificate renewal but also for the inclusion in future registrations. This event, focusing on the protection of parakeets and raising awareness about their conservation, witnessed the combined efforts of IWMB and the Psittacula Breeders Association of Pakistan.



The ringing process is a crucial step towards understanding and preserving the parakeet population in its natural habitat.