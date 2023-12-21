Jobless jolt

Unemployment, a critical social and economic issue, has far-reaching consequences that often go unnoticed in Pakistan. Its impact extends beyond individuals, affect­ing both workers and the nation­al economy, presenting challeng­es for citizens. This oversight leads to financial hardships for workers, impacting families, relationships, and communities, often resulting in poverty. The repercussions be­come even more severe when un­employment surpasses 5 or 6 per­cent, causing a detrimental effect on the country’s economy.

Economic repercussions are sig­nificant when many individuals struggle to secure new employment opportunities, disrupting essential growth drivers. The ripple effect ex­tends to lower consumer spending, impacting business revenues and forcing companies to increase the cost of goods. Unfortunately, this is­sue has persisted since 1985, with the current unemployment rate in Pakistan standing at 7.80 percent.

To address this long standing problem, a robust system for as­sessing unemployment causes should be established. Identifying the root causes is crucial for devel­oping effective solutions, especial­ly for the impoverished individuals belonging to middle-class families. I humbly urge the Prime Minister of Pakistan to implement immediate reforms to alleviate unemployment and provide relief to those affected.

MEENAL RASHEED,

Lahore.