Jobless jolt

Unemployment, a critical social and economic issue, has far-reaching consequences that often go unnoticed in Pakistan. Its impact extends beyond individuals, affecting both workers and the national economy, presenting challenges for citizens. This oversight leads to financial hardships for workers, impacting families, relationships, and communities, often resulting in poverty. The repercussions become even more severe when unemployment surpasses 5 or 6 percent, causing a detrimental effect on the country’s economy.
Economic repercussions are significant when many individuals struggle to secure new employment opportunities, disrupting essential growth drivers. The ripple effect extends to lower consumer spending, impacting business revenues and forcing companies to increase the cost of goods. Unfortunately, this issue has persisted since 1985, with the current unemployment rate in Pakistan standing at 7.80 percent.
To address this long standing problem, a robust system for assessing unemployment causes should be established. Identifying the root causes is crucial for developing effective solutions, especially for the impoverished individuals belonging to middle-class families. I humbly urge the Prime Minister of Pakistan to implement immediate reforms to alleviate unemployment and provide relief to those affected.
MEENAL RASHEED,
Lahore.