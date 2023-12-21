Khalid Khursheed disqualified from heading PTI Gilgit-Baltistan

Former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Khalid Khursheed has been disqualified for life from heading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) GB chapter.

Earlier on July 4, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court disqualified Khalid Khursheed Khan as chief minister GB in a fake degree case.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) GB in a verdict released on Thursday, disqualified Khalid Khursheed for life from heading the party.

A three-member bench announced the verdict on a petition filed by a member of the GB Assembly Shahzad Agha against the chief minister.

The petitioner had argued that Khursheed’s law degree was fake and he should be disqualified under Articles 62 and 63.

Khursheed claimed to have received a law degree from London but it could not be verified.

He had been in office since December 2020 and had been a close aide of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister.





