KP minister opens newly constructed Business Centre

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, inaugurated the new Commercial Center at the Small Industries Estate in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Costing approximately Rs.45 mil­lion, the center’s operations are pro­jected to yield significant revenue for the Small Industries Develop­ment Board (SIDB) monthly. Situat­ed at Kohat Road, the Business Cen­tre within the Small Industrial Estate comprises display halls and show­rooms, facilitating manufacturers in exhibiting their products.

Present at the inauguration were Ghazanfar Ali, Managing Director (MD) of SIDB, along with Deputy Managing Directors Sahibzada Zu­lfiqar and Noman Fayyaz, alongside other officials and employees.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah highlighted the project’s significance, emphasiz­ing the need for the board’s financial stability and modernization of its business model. He commended the board’s achievement in completing this phase and urged further meas­ures for sustainable development.

Emphasizing a profitable business approach, the minister directed the board’s management to adopt re­sult-oriented short-term business models to curtail future expens­es. He envisioned the Commercial Center as a catalyst for prosperity, urging the SIDB’s leadership to pri­oritize cleanliness and top-notch fa­cilities for users.

MD SIDB noted the completion of the project ahead of schedule, fol­lowing the caretaker minister’s di­rectives.