KP minister opens newly constructed Business Centre

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, inaugurated the new Commercial Center at the Small Industries Estate in Peshawar on Wednesday.
Costing approximately Rs.45 million, the center’s operations are projected to yield significant revenue for the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) monthly. Situated at Kohat Road, the Business Centre within the Small Industrial Estate comprises display halls and showrooms, facilitating manufacturers in exhibiting their products.
Present at the inauguration were Ghazanfar Ali, Managing Director (MD) of SIDB, along with Deputy Managing Directors Sahibzada Zulfiqar and Noman Fayyaz, alongside other officials and employees.
Dr. Aamer Abdullah highlighted the project’s significance, emphasizing the need for the board’s financial stability and modernization of its business model. He commended the board’s achievement in completing this phase and urged further measures for sustainable development.
Emphasizing a profitable business approach, the minister directed the board’s management to adopt result-oriented short-term business models to curtail future expenses. He envisioned the Commercial Center as a catalyst for prosperity, urging the SIDB’s leadership to prioritize cleanliness and top-notch facilities for users.
MD SIDB noted the completion of the project ahead of schedule, following the caretaker minister’s directives.