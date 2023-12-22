Friday, December 22, 2023
Livestock minister promises pure milk provision to consumers

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Provisional Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad said on Wednesday that provision of unadulterated milk to consumers should be the first priority of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD). Chairing a meeting with L&DD board members at the new minster block here, he said the department’s board would utilise its already available 500-litre milk pasteurisation capacity with private investors. In the meeting, installation of pasteurising plant was reviewed, while the minister was told that the focus would be on Lahore in the first phase. He directed that L&DD board would present its pasteurisation model to milkmen/ farmers having 200 plus animals and Lahore chamber of commerce. He further directed that the board and the department to start a joint awareness campaign regarding silage and pasteurisation awareness. He gave a six week target to L&DD board for 8 to 10 per cent silage production across the province through awareness campaign and private investors. For this purpose, the L&DD board would organise a detailed meeting with BoP (Bank of Punjab) regarding loan conditions, he concluded. L&DD director general and board members were present.

Our Staff Reporter

